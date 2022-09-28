Florida vacates millions of residents for Hurricane Ian

Residents of Florida’s Gulf Coast closed their homes, packed their vehicles and headed for higher ground as Hurricane Ian approached on Tuesday, threatening to bring a violent wave of storms and more. of 300 millimeters of rain for some areas.

Crossing the Caribbean towards Florida, Hurricane Ian hit Cuba, forcing mass evictions, cutting power to hundreds of thousands of people and flooding fishing villages.

More than 2.5 million Florida residents were under evacuation orders or alerts, with the storm on track to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane Wednesday night somewhere along the coast of Florida. Gulf.

A Category 3 storm carries maximum sustained winds of 208 km per hour. The last hurricane warning, at 5 pm local time, put Ian’s winds close to 193 km/h.

The hurricane is most likely to make landfall south of the city of Tampa, near Sarasota, the US National Hurricane Center said. This region boasts miles of sandy beaches and dozens of hotels and resorts – and is a favorite with retirees and tourists alike.

“There is still uncertainty about where that exact arrival point will be, but just understand, the impacts will be much, much broader than just where the eye of the storm lands on the mainland,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

