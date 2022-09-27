Ministry will evaluate the purchase proposal for Edifício A Noite, in Rio

The A Noite Building, in downtown Rio de Janeiro, received a purchase proposal and the Ministry of Economy’s Secretariat for Coordination and Governance of the Heritage of the Union (SPU) will have 15 days to verify the compliance of the negative certificates of the interested person. , identified as Letícia Azevedo.

After two unsuccessful attempts to offer the historic building to the market through auctions, the first skyscraper in reinforced concrete in the country was announced in the direct sale modality with a 25% discount, for the amount of R$ 28.9 million.

Unlike the previous stages, in which the highest offer closed the deal, the direct sale allows the purchase by the first interested party to present a valid proposal. This modality was regulated by Ordinance No. 5,343/2022, issued in June.

If the proposal presented last Friday (23) is considered suitable, the SPU will summon the buyer, within seven calendar days, to pay a down payment of 5% of the value of the property. Then, the promissory purchase and sale agreement will be signed, followed by other acts detailed in Ordinance No. 5,343/2022.

municipal interest

With its façade facing the Guanabara Bay, Praça Mauá and the Rio-Niterói Bridge, Edifício A Noite occupies an address that has gained value with the renovation of the port area of ​​Rio de Janeiro. The building is located at the point where the Olympic Boulevard meets Avenida Rio Branco, and is also adjacent to the Rio Art Museum and the Museum of Tomorrow.

The strategic position makes the city of Rio interested in restoring the building and even plans to buy it if the private sector does not acquire the building through direct sales.

The president of the city’s Companhia Carioca de Investimentos e Participações (Ccpar), Gustavo Guerrante, said that the ideal, from the point of view of municipal management, is for the federal government to complete the sale.

“Our concern is that this will take a long time. The sales process has been going on for a long time. We did a job of revitalizing the area, and that building was left without occupation,” he said. “It’s an empty building, facing Praça Mauá, a building whose potential is fantastic. We’re probably talking about the best location in that region as a whole,” he added.

In view of this, the city government believes that, if the direct sale of the SPU to the private sector fails, the municipality may be able to buy A Noite and develop a sales model for the private sector that reduces the risk for investors. Guerrante explained that this plan is not ready yet, but one of the options could be to pay the purchase price in installments and link the payment to obtaining the licenses from bodies such as the Instituto do Patrimônio Histórico e Artístico Nacional (Iphan), which will need to monitor the process. because the building is listed.

“The cost [de restauro] It’s tall, because it’s a very big building. We are talking about more than 23 thousand meters of constructed area, of a building from the 1920s, and with restrictions. All this adds to the cost. When you have a reduced acquisition cost, this account is quite different”, he argued.

The president of Ccpar sees in the historic building a great residential and mixed potential, and compares the building to the Hotel Glória and the Hilton Santos Building, both historic buildings that underwent retrofit [técnica de revitalização de construções antigas] to become residential. Despite the high cost, Guerrante argues that the initiative is sustainable as it takes advantage of the material already used to erect the buildings and benefits from a prime location that is no longer available for new constructions.

“That building is stuck there. There is no more land there in the area to have that look with those characteristics”, he emphasized.

History

Building A Noite was built in the 1920s, and was the largest building in South America at the time of its opening in 1929. The title A Noite is a reference to the homonymous newspaper based there. The property also housed the National Radiogives EBCand the National Institute of Industrial Property (Inpi), in addition to consulates.

Currently, the building is unused and costs more than R$ 1 million a year to the Union with maintenance of elevators, security, fire brigade and concessionaire fees.

The building was designed by the architect Joseph Gire, who designed the Copacabana Palace Hotel and the Glória Hotel. became the headquarters of National Radio of Rio de Janeiroafter the creation, in 1936, of the station, which began to occupy four floors a few years after its inauguration.

Through its corridors and elevators, the main names of Brazilian culture circulated, at the time when the National Radio was one of the main communication vehicles in the country during the golden age of radio, between the 1940s and 1950s.

The building became the property of the Union in 1940, due to debts from its owner, Companhia Estrada de Ferro São Paulo-Rio Grande.

In 2013, A Noite was listed in two Livros do Tombo, by the Instituto do Patrimônio Histórico e Artístico Nacional (Iphan): Belas Artes, for its architectural characteristics and artistic innovations, and Histórico, for the centrality it played in the history of radio. and Brazilian culture. It is a symbol of the landscape of the port area of ​​Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to being listed at the federal level, the monument is also protected at the municipal level by the Instituto Rio Patrimônio da Humanidade (IRPH). Due to the listings, the future owner will be responsible for promoting conservation and restoration works, as well as ensuring the maintenance of the monument.