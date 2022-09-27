England and Germany draw 3-3 in the Nations League

England will head to the World Cup after a six-game winless streak, but with at least some pride and confidence restored after a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Germany in the Nations League on Monday (26). ).

Southgate’s apathetic side trailed 2-0 after a penalty converted by Ilkay Gundogan and an excellent shot by Kai Havertz with less than 20 minutes to go, and boos began to ring out at Wembley Stadium in the last match of Group A3. .

But they responded in an exciting way, with goals from Luke Shaw and Mason Mount in a four-minute break, tying the game with England’s first ever goals on the ball in their last 5 games.

Harry Kane’s penalty in the 38th minute of the second half, following a Nico Schlotterbeck foul on Jude Bellingham, appeared to have given England a morale-boosting victory.

But Germany, who are going through a weak phase before the Qatar Cup, showed that they cannot be underestimated, and drew level with Havertz, who took advantage of a failure by goalkeeper Nick Pope in the 42nd minute of the final stage.

Bukayo Saka almost scored the winning goal for England late on a counterattack, but the ball landed at the fingertips of German archer Ter Stegen.

England finish bottom of the group with three points, behind Germany with seven, and Hungary, who took 10 points after losing 2-0 at home to Italy, who took the lead with 11 points and qualified for the finals of the League of Nations.

