BrazilBrazil

In the final stretch of the campaign, Soraya defends tax reform

The União Brazil candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Soraya Thronicke, defended again today (26) a tax reform proposal that foresees reducing all federal taxes to a single tax. The candidate said she will use the last week before the first round to continue presenting government proposals.

“Tax reform is the mother of all reforms and, therefore, it is the main objective of our government project. In this final moment, in the final stretch, what we really want is to put proposals because that is what Brazilians are thirsty for”, he wrote on social media.

The candidate also highlighted that the country needs food, justice and hope. “Brazilians today are not only hungry for food, they are hungry for justice and hungry for hope,” she said.

This Monday, Soraya Thronicke participated in a morning walk with supporters in the center of Jundiaí (SP).

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




