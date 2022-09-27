BrazilBrazil

Vera defends demarcation of indigenous lands and is against time frame

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 21 mins ago
1 minute read

The PSTU candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Vera Lúcia, defended today (26) the immediate demarcation of indigenous lands and said she was against the thesis of the time frame for demarcation and possession of areas claimed as traditional indigenous.

“Indigenous peoples have every right to preserve their lands, their identities, their cultures. Therefore, we defend the demarcation of their lands and are against the thesis of the time frame. We defend historical reparation for native peoples”, wrote the candidate on social media.

Vera stressed that indigenous lands are not only natural spaces and a means of survival, but also act as an obstacle to environmental destruction. “Indigenous people are under great pressure not to demarcate their lands so that they can be occupied by agribusiness and for the exploitation of wood and minerals,” she added.

This morning, the candidate met with indigenous leaders in the city of Barra do Corda (MA).

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 21 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Father Kelmon gathers supporters in place where Bolsonaro was stabbed

42 mins ago

Federal District suspends classes next Friday

1 hour ago

NASA spacecraft hits asteroid in defense system test

1 hour ago

Sofia Manzano defends opening files

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.