Father Kelmon gathers supporters in place where Bolsonaro was stabbed

On a campaign agenda in the city of Juiz de Fora (MG), the candidate for president of the Republic of the Brazilian Labor Party (PTB), Father Kelmon, gathered supporters at the place where Jair Bolsonaro was stabbed in 2018. on a walk that departed from the City Hall. Although he is an electoral competitor, Father Kelmon has praised the management of the current president of the Republic.

“He, in this place, suffered an assassination attempt, but God, who is merciful, saved him and this man is there helping Brazil to get back on track. The entire left is incapable of talking about the good things about this government because it only knows how to lie and deceive all of us. If it’s already working, it could work even better with the PTB in the Presidency of the Republic”, said Father Kelmon.





Bolsonaro was the victim of a stab a month before the 2018 elections, in which he was elected president of the Republic. The aggressor, Adélio Bispo, has been in prison ever since. In June 2019, he was acquitted after being ruled out of charge for a mental disorder. However, his maintenance in the federal prison of Campo Grande has been extended taking into account its dangerousness, and requests from the defense for his transfer to a psychiatric hospital have already been rejected in court.

On his way, the PTB candidate went to the party’s headquarters in the city, where he launched the Pact for Life, a document that brings his position against abortion. “Abortion is the murder of a human person already formed in the womb”.

Two weeks ago, he began to present the document to other candidates and urged them to sign it. Brazilian law allows abortion in cases of rape and risk of death for the pregnant woman and considers all sexual intercourse involving children under 14 years of age as presumed rape. Without commenting on specific cases, Father Kelmon has also been addressing the issue on social media. “The Pact for Life proposes a true commitment, which gives legitimacy to the beginning of life from its conception to its end, in the natural death of man. We are against abortion and any intervention that may harm the values ​​of life,” he wrote.