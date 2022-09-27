Federal District suspends classes next Friday

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, determined the suspension of classes in the public and private education network next Friday (30), due to the general elections next Sunday (2). The decree with the determination was published today (26) in the Federal District Official Gazette. The suspension of classes also covers higher education institutions and institutions of free courses, public and private.

Many school facilities will be used on Sunday as polling stations. Therefore, the decree also provides for the maintenance of the records of the person responsible for the administration of these institutions used in the elections. In this case, these professionals must present themselves at the schools, from 7 am, to receive the electronic voting machines that are distributed by the Electoral Justice.

Regarding the replacement of classes, the DF government determined that public schools must follow the guidelines of the State Department of Education. In the case of private institutions, each one will define how this will occur.

There is also a forecast that this suspension will be repeated on October 28, the Friday before the second round of elections. However, the decree already provides for the cancellation of this determination if there is no second round in the Federal District. For this to occur, the election for President of the Republic and for Governor of the Federal District must end in the first round.