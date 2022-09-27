Sofia Manzano defends opening files

The PCB candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Sofia Manzano, defended today (26), via social networks, the opening of archives that contain historical information about the periods of dictatorship, through which the country passed, as well as about slavery.

On her Twitter account, Sofia also defended bringing to light the documents related to the recent deaths of blacks and Indians in the country, as well as “the judgment and punishment of those responsible for the torture, murders and other violence committed by the repression apparatus and their agents against the Brazilian people, from the civil-military dictatorship to the present day”.

This Monday, Sofia Manzano made flyers at the concierge of the Gabriel Passos Refinery, in Betim (MG). She also campaigned at Praça da Estação and Mercado Central in Belo Horizonte.