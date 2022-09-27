BrazilBrazil

Sofia Manzano defends opening files

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 17 mins ago
1 minute read

The PCB candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Sofia Manzano, defended today (26), via social networks, the opening of archives that contain historical information about the periods of dictatorship, through which the country passed, as well as about slavery.

On her Twitter account, Sofia also defended bringing to light the documents related to the recent deaths of blacks and Indians in the country, as well as “the judgment and punishment of those responsible for the torture, murders and other violence committed by the repression apparatus and their agents against the Brazilian people, from the civil-military dictatorship to the present day”.

This Monday, Sofia Manzano made flyers at the concierge of the Gabriel Passos Refinery, in Betim (MG). She also campaigned at Praça da Estação and Mercado Central in Belo Horizonte.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 17 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Lula says that culture will be treated as a right of first necessity

39 mins ago

Bolsonaro says there was no delay in vaccination against covid-19

1 hour ago

World chess champion claims rival cheated more than he admits

1 hour ago

definition for wednesdays comes out tuesday| Brazil Agency

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.