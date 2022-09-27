Lula says that culture will be treated as a right of first necessity

Presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) participated this Monday (26) in an act with artists, intellectuals and representatives of social movements, in São Paulo. The event, held in the Anhembi auditorium, was packed and brought together around 2,000 guests, according to the organizers.

Broadcast live on social media, “Super Live Brazil da Esperança” opens the last week of the former president’s campaign in this 1st round. Lula tries to return to command of the country for a third term. Artists from different areas, such as music, film and television, as well as intellectuals and digital influencers took turns to give face-to-face and virtual testimonials in support of the candidate.

At the end of the event, Lula made a speech addressing several points. Regarding culture, the president said that the area will be treated with priority, with the recreation of the Ministry of Culture.

“We are going to take care of one of the greatest assets of the Brazilian people, which is culture. Culture will be treated as a basic necessity, because it feeds our souls. We need music, cinema, theater, dance, plastic arts. of more books and less weapons. We are going to recreate the Ministry of Culture. We are going to create cultural committees in each capital of this country so that culture is recognized as a source of income and employment”, he said.

Lula returned to classify these elections as “the most important of our lives”, and preached unity and peace among Brazilians. “Brazil has no war with any other country, it makes no sense for us to fight between us. We are not two countries divided by an insurmountable wall of concrete and intolerance.” On the possibility of victory in the 1st round, the candidate asked for the commitment of his supporters in this final stretch of the campaign.

Speaking about the food insecurity situation in Brazil, Lula reinforced the commitment to fight hunger. “We are going to end hunger in Brazil again,” she promised.

Lula’s campaign schedule continues this Tuesday (27), also in São Paulo. Lula and his candidate for vice on the ticket, Geraldo Alckmin, will participate in a meeting with representatives of the sports segment in the country, such as athletes, former athletes, journalists, professionals and leaders.