World chess champion claims rival cheated more than he admits

World chess champion Magnus Carlsen said on Monday that he believes Hans Niemann “has cheated more – and more recently – than he has publicly admitted”, adding that he no longer wants to play against the American and any other rivals he have cheated repeatedly in the past.

The 31-year-old Norwegian resigned from the Julius Baer Generation Cup last week after a move against Niemann, who is nearly 200 points behind him in the Elo ranking – the ranking system used to calculate relative skill levels of players.

“So far I’ve only been able to speak through my actions, and those actions have clearly stated that I am not willing to play chess with Niemann,” Carlsen said in a statement on Twitter.

Carlsen, a world champion since 2013, also withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup in St Louis, Missouri, earlier this month after unexpectedly losing to the 19-year-old, sparking a furor of comments and allegations that Niemann had cheated.

Niemann denied any wrongdoing in face-to-face games.

“When Niemann was invited at the last minute to the 2022 Sinquefield Cup, I strongly considered withdrawing before the event. I ended up opting to play,” Carlsen said.

Niemann has since been banned from the chess.com website for cheating online after admitting he didn’t play fairly in non-competitive games on the site in his youth.

“I believe Niemann has cheated more – and more recently – than he has publicly admitted,” Carlsen said Monday.

“His progress on the board was unusual, and throughout our Sinquefield Cup game I got the impression that he wasn’t tense or even fully focused on the game in critical positions, as he outperformed me by playing the black pieces in a way that I think only a handful of players can do it.”

Niemann was not immediately available for comment.

