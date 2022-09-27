definition for wednesdays comes out tuesday| Brazil Agency

The Women’s Basketball World Cup, which is being played until October 1st in Australia, defines on Monday night (22) and Tuesday morning (26) the last four classified for the quarter-finals of the competition. Puerto Rico and Korea, the United States against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mali and Canada, Serbia against France and Australia and Japan play in this round.

In Group A, three countries have already qualified for the next stage – the United States (4-0), China (3-1), Belgium (3-1). Puerto Rico (1-3), Korea (1-3) and, with remote chances, Bosnia and Herzegovina are playing for the last spot. The classifieds of group B are already defined: Canada, France, the hosts Australia (all with campaign 3-1) and Serbia (2-2). Japan (1-3) and Mali complete the group.

The United States is the favorite for the title and also the country that accumulates the most achievements. In addition to the North Americans, only the Soviet Union, Brazil and Australia have won gold medals in women’s basketball world cups.