Brasília: 2022 edition of the Brazilian University Games is closed

The national stage of the 2022 Brazilian University Games (JUBs) ended today (25) in Brasília. The competition brought together 7,000 people, including athletes, members of the teams’ technical committees, health professionals and volunteers.

The competitions involved 28 modalities and athletes from 18 to 25 years old regularly enrolled in a higher education institution and who were previously selected in the state selective. So far, the Brazilian Confederation of University Sports (CBDU) has not released the final balance of the winners.





The team of athletes from the Federal District was one of the most successful, with 23 medals, three more compared to the 2021 games. Only the athletes from the University of Brasília (UnB) took five medals.

The 2022 competition, which started on Sunday (18), had the support of CBDU, the entity responsible for organizing the event, and the Special Secretariat for Sport, of the Ministry of Citizenship. The event had a budget of R$ 8.7 million, of which R$ 5.7 million from parliamentary amendments and R$ 3 million from the budget of the Ministry of Citizenship.

In the Olympic and Paralympic modalities, the results of the JUBs serve as a criterion for claiming the Bolsa Atleta, a program run by the secretariat. The benefit is granted to high-performance athletes who stand out in the main competitions on the national calendar. The 2022 public notice includes 6,773 athletes with an annual investment of R$ 129.5 million.