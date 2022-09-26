Caio Souza is gold in the parallel bars in the World Cup stage

Brazilian Caio Souza won, this Sunday (25), the gold medal in the parallel bars of the Paris (France) stage of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, an event that was held at Bercy Arena, a sports facility that will host the events of the modality. at the 2024 Olympic Games.

In addition to the gold medal in the parallels, an achievement he achieved with a score of 14,700, the athlete secured a silver in the jump over the table when he scored 14,575 points. In this device, he was second only to the Turkish Adem Asil.

“These results show that my job is being done, and correctly! Now it’s time to go home and work out the details to go up one more step”, said Caio Souza.

Who also shone was the Olympic and world champion Rebeca Andrade, who secured silver in the asymmetrical parallels.

“I have a very positive assessment of our participation in this competition. In some apparatuses in which there were about 50 gymnasts competing, our boys qualified in the first places. We had two finalists in the vault and one in the floor, rings, bar and parallels. This demonstrates that our gymnastics is among the best in the world. Now it’s time to go back to Brazil and evaluate what we can improve for the World Cup”, declared the coordinator of men’s artistic gymnastics at the Brazilian Gymnastics Confederation, Marcos Goto.