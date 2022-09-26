Eliud Kipchoge sets new world record at Berlin Marathon

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge broke his own marathon world record on Sunday, winning the Berlin race with a time of 2:01:09 to cut half a minute off his previous record in the German capital four years ago.

The 37-year-old, who has won 15 of his 17 career marathons, including two Olympic triumphs and 10 major titles, set a blistering pace along the flat course downtown on a cloudy day to cement his status as the world‘s top marathoner. Everytime.

“I’m happy with my preparation and I think I went so fast because of the teamwork. It all depends on teamwork,” said Kipchoge.

“I planned to go out fast in the first half. I thought about trying to run fast. It was a wonderful performance. My legs and body still look young. But most important is my mind, and that too feels fresh and young. I am very happy to break the world record,” she declared.

Few runners managed to keep up with their split times of less than three minutes in the early stages. He gradually got rid of last year’s winner Guye Adola, but fellow Ethiopian Andamlak Belihu refused to budge, even as they completed half the race in less than an hour.

Belihu eventually retreated around the 27km mark as Kipchoge attempted the record.

The Kenyan, who fell short of his world mark by just over a minute at the Tokyo Marathon in March, this time didn’t let the opportunity pass. After slowing down a bit, he still accelerated in the final 500 meter sprint.

Passing through the iconic Brandenburg Gate just as the sun began to rise, a beaming Kipchoge crossed the finish line to set another record.

Kipchoge is the only man to run a marathon of less than two hours when he clocked 1:59:40 on a specially designed track in Vienna in 2019, but the time is not officially recognized as it has not been set in competition.

Asked if he would attempt a less than two-hour race in Berlin next year, Kipchoge said: “Let’s plan another day.”

“There’s still more in my legs. My mind is still moving, the body is still absorbing the training,” she stated.

Also Kenyan Mark Korir completed a one-two for the African nation, four minutes and 49 seconds behind.

Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa surprised in the women’s event, winning in 2h15min37s, the third fastest time in history. Kenya’s Rosemary Wanjiru came in second, ahead of Ethiopia’s Tigist Abayechew.

