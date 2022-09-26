Palmeiras defeats Corinthians and wins Brazilian under-20

Palmeiras won the title of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship, this Sunday (25) at the Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, after defeating their arch-rivals Corinthians 1-0 with a goal from one of the most promising players in their base, the forward Endrick.

🟢 IMPONENT AND CHAMPION! ⚪ O #MaiorCampeãoDoBrazil he is also the biggest national under-20 champion in the main competitions organized by the CBF! 🏆 Brazil U-20 Cup (2019)

🏆🏆 Brazilian Under-20 (2018 and 2022)#AvantiPalestra#CriasDaAcademia pic.twitter.com/JzjuFuouju — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) September 25, 2022

This is the second opportunity in which Verdão raises the cup of the competition (after taking the title in 2018), which guarantees its presence in the Supercopa do Brazil Sub-20, a competition that brings together the champions of the Brazileirão and the Copa do Brazil. of the category.

In a highly disputed match, in which Timão had the support of its passionate fans, the winning goal came in the 18th minute of the second half, when Endrick received the ball in midfield, advanced to the edge of the area and hit placed , in the corner, to overcome the opposing goalkeeper.

“Palmeiras learned to work with excellence at the base. The trend is that we continue to reveal and conquer, because these two things, in my opinion, are intertwined. If you train well, naturally the achievements will appear”, declared the coach of Palmeiras, Paulo Victor, after the title.