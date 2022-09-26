BrazilBrazil

Tiafoe secures Team World's first Laver Cup title

Frances Tiafoe sealed Team World‘s first victory over Team Europe in the Laver Cup by saving four match points in a victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas this Sunday (25).

The American, who defeated Roger Federer in the Swiss’s last official match on Friday (23), proved once again to be a headache for Europe with a scintillating victory.

He was overtaken in the first set, but won again by 1/6, 7/6 (13-11) and 10/8, giving Team Mundo an untouchable 13-8 lead.

Team Mundo, which had fallen behind in the previous four editions of the team event, started the day down 8-4, but Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime surprised Novak Djokovic with 6/3 and 7/6 (7-3) after teamed with Jack Sock for a 6/2, 3/6 and 8/10 win against Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini.

Tsitsipas had the chance to take the match to a singles decision, but Tiafoe was inspired in front of a rowdy crowd at the O2 Arena.

After winning match point, the player leaned over the court and was covered by a pile of teammates and captain John McEnroe, who then served the crowd with some dance moves.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” said Tiafoe, who reached the US Open semifinals. “John McEnroe put a lot of pressure saying we can’t lose again. Félix beat Novak today and we all did it together, it wasn’t just me,” he declared.

McEnroe was clearly happy to finally end a long wait to take the win and get one over old rival Björn Borg, who was captain of Team Europe, which was a huge favourite.

“No one beats the World Team five times in a row”, said the American.

