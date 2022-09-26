National Professional Education Week is open for registration

The 2nd National Week of Vocational and Technological Education is open until October 17th. The event, held by the Ministry of Education (MEC), has technology and innovation as its theme and aims to promote the participation of students and professionals in professional and technological education in the development of innovation, initiation and extension projects, in order to expand the dissemination and valorization of this educational modality.

The National Week of Vocational and Technological Education will take place from November 28 to December 4 in Brasília. The event is held at the same time as the National Science and Technology Week of the Ministry of Science and Technology and aims to create an environment of approximation between professional and technological education institutions and the world of work, as well as the integration and the exchange of experiences between the different education networks.

Registration is free and can be done through the link: . Proposals may be sent by institutions of the Federal Network of Professional, Scientific and Technological Education, state, municipal and Federal District networks and private institutions.

The public notice provides for the selection for the Technological Exhibition of Innovation Projects, with 30 booths being made available, and for the presentation of Academic Works in oral and poster formats. Results are expected to be announced on November 1st.