Covid-19: Brazil records 6,567 cases and 32 deaths out of 23 deaths

Brazil recorded 1,226 cases and 32 deaths from covid-19 in 23 hours, according to the bulletin released this Sunday (25) by the Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 34.63 million cases and 685,805 deaths have been recorded.

There are 138,551 cases under follow-up and 33.8 million people have recovered from the disease, which represents 97.6% of those infected by covid-19.

The bulletin did not have updated data from Distrito Federa, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, Santa Catarina and Tocantins. Mato Grosso do Sul did not have the number of deaths updated.

States

Among the Federation units, São Paulo leads in the number of cases and deaths, with 6.08 million and 174,603, respectively. In terms of cases, the Southeast state is followed by Minas Gerais (3.88 million) and Paraná (2.75 million). The lowest numbers of cases are in Acre (149,668), Roraima (175,007) and Amapá (178,261).

With the exception of São Paulo, the second and third states with the highest numbers of deaths are Rio de Janeiro (75,665) and Minas Gerais (63,768). The lowest rates are Acre (2,029), Amapá (2,163) and Roraima (2,173)





Vaccination

According to the Ministry of Health, 483.02 million vaccines were applied against covid-19 in Brazil, of which 179.8 million were the first dose, 161.2 million were the second dose and 4.99 million were single doses.

The booster shots are 98.7 million, the second booster shot is 33.4 million and 4.8 million additional shots.