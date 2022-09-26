Cruzeiro defeats Minas to win Men’s Volleyball Supercup

Sada/Cruzeiro defeated Itambé/Minas by 3 sets to 0 (partials of 25/19, 25/14 and 25/18), this Sunday (25) in a crowded Geraldão, in Recife, to win the men’s volleyball Supercup . The top scorer of the match was Miguel Lopez, from the champion team, with 15 points.

“It was an important achievement. We put on a brilliant performance, despite the short time with the full team. I have to congratulate athletes and coaching staff. The team has a lot to grow. It was wonderful the way the crowd welcomed us here in Recife, all the affection, the house full. They showed how much they appreciate volleyball”, declared Sada Cruzeiro coach Filipe Ferraz.

“The team still has room for improvement, but even so, it performed very well. It was a great victory, but we know it’s just the beginning of the season, we have a lot to improve”, said the experienced opposite Wallace, who added 13 points in the match.