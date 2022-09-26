CPB promotes Paralympic Festival in 98 cities in Brazil

The Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB) promoted, this Sunday (25) in 98 cities in Brazil, the 4th edition of the Paralympic Festival, an event that aims to spread the Paralympic Movement (through recreational and recreational activities that simulated Paralympic modalities) .

Good morning to Paralympic sport fans! 🌞 The Paralympic Festival is about to begin. Here at the Paralympic CT, everything is ready for the start of activities.#LotteriesCaixa pic.twitter.com/CpR64zfZqv — Brazilian Paralympic Committee (@cpboficial) September 24, 2022

In each of the venues that hosted the Paralympic Festival, participants had the opportunity to experience three sports. The children were able to experiment with goalball, sitting volleyball, Hawaiian canoe, adapted surfing, rugby, archery, among other adapted sports.

“The Paralympic Festival represents the essence of sport. We promote interaction between 15,000 children, with and without disabilities, in 98 cities across the country. And I am sure that many of these participants will become high performance athletes in the future, from this inclusion and initiation made by the CPB”, declared the President of the CPB, Mizael Conrado.

Paralympic Festival #LotteriesCaixa brings together about 15,000 children across the country in its largest edition in history: pic.twitter.com/1lK3BV8Yzl — Brazilian Paralympic Committee (@cpboficial) September 24, 2022

The biggest movement of the day was at the Paralympic Training Center, in São Paulo, which had about a thousand people enrolled in activities that simulated sitting volleyball, badminton and athletics. One of those present was Letícia Barbosa, 14, who is a double leg amputee. “It is very gratifying to see children with disabilities playing sports. So it’s very important to have an event like this. It could be the beginning of future athletes”, declared the young woman, who studies at the CPB Paralympic Sports School and has been practicing sitting volleyball since 2021.