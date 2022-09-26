Brazil wins first Wheelchair Handball World Cup

Brazil made history this Sunday (25th), as it won the first edition of the Wheelchair Handball World Cup (HCR4), the first approved by the International Handball Federation (IHF), which was held at Dr Hassan Moustafa Sports Hall, in Cairo (Egypt).

The conquest came with the victory of Brazil, by 3 to 0 in the direct free kicks, over Egypt, after the teams were equal in the two initial sets (8/3 and 6/7) and in the tiebreaker stage (3 to 3 ).

The Brazilian team (made up of Guilherme Lourenço, Aline Martins, Shirlei Catia, Anderson Ferreira, Claudinei Dias, Cristiane Kruger, Paulo Ricardo, Marcelo da Silva, Jordean Pereira and Paula Lima) had an impeccable campaign in the competition, winning every match. The highlight of Brazil was Guilherme Lourenço, athlete of Kings Maringá-PR, chosen as the most valuable player (MVP, in the acronym in English) of the World Championship.