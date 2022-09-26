Brazilian: São Paulo thrashes Avai 4-0 at Morumbi

In the only match of the Brazilian Championship played this weekend, São Paulo thrashed Avaí 4-0, on Sunday night (25) at Morumbi Stadium, and gained confidence for the final match of the Copa Sudamericana, in next Saturday (October 1) against Independiente Del Valle (Ecuador).

In addition, the team led by coach Rogério Ceni reached 37 points, moving up to the 10th position of the classification, moving away from the relegation zone, where Leão da Ilha remains with 28 points, in the 17th position.

With the support of more than 36 thousand fans, São Paulo had no difficulties in dominating the match and building a three-goal lead in the initial stage. The first to overcome goalkeeper Glédson was defender Diego Costa, with a header in the 24th minute. At 47, Rodrigo Nestor crossed low to Luciano, who, with a cart, did not forgive. Three minutes later the ball was lifted in the area of ​​Avaí in a corner kick and Patrick killed it in the chest before hitting a beautiful volley.

In the final stage Rogério Ceni started to save some pieces thinking about the decision for the next weekend. But Tricolor continued better and gave final numbers to the score, already at 47 of the final stage, with Eder, who entered the place of Argentine Calleri.