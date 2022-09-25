Death toll in Lebanon shipwreck rises to 94

The death toll on a migrant boat that sank off the Syrian coast after departing Lebanon earlier this week rose to 94 after more bodies were found off the coast of Baniyas, Syria, Syrian state television said today.

The accident was the deadliest voyage so far from Lebanon, where economic desperation has led many to board often rickety and overcrowded boats in hopes of reaching Europe.

Syrian authorities began finding bodies off the coast of the port city of Tartus on Thursday. Syria’s Transport Ministry quoted survivors as saying the boat departed the Minyeh region of northern Lebanon on Tuesday, carrying between 120 and 150 people to Europe.

