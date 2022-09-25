BrazilBrazil

Death toll in Lebanon shipwreck rises to 94

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 57 mins ago
1 minute read

The death toll on a migrant boat that sank off the Syrian coast after departing Lebanon earlier this week rose to 94 after more bodies were found off the coast of Baniyas, Syria, Syrian state television said today.

The accident was the deadliest voyage so far from Lebanon, where economic desperation has led many to board often rickety and overcrowded boats in hopes of reaching Europe.

Syrian authorities began finding bodies off the coast of the port city of Tartus on Thursday. Syria’s Transport Ministry quoted survivors as saying the boat departed the Minyeh region of northern Lebanon on Tuesday, carrying between 120 and 150 people to Europe.

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 57 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Candidates for president concentrate campaign in São Paulo this Saturday

1 hour ago

Storm Fiona hits coast of Canada, leaving thousands without power

2 hours ago

Tropical storm advances over Japan

2 hours ago

Minister of the TSE prohibits the realization of campaign lives at Alvorada

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.