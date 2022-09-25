Candidates for president concentrate campaign in São Paulo this Saturday

Most candidates for the Presidency of the Republic had different agendas in the morning or afternoon and will then participate in a debate on TV this Saturday night (24).

Ciro Gomes

This Saturday morning, PDT presidential candidate Ciro Gomes met with representatives of the National Association of Federal Police Delegates (ADPF). The candidate received a letter of intent from the sector to strengthen and improve the work that the PF has been performing in Brazil.

At night, Ciro participates in the Pool debate – SBT, CNN Brazil, Estadão, Rádio Eldorado, Revista Veja, Rádio Nova Brazil FM and Portal Terra.

Felipe D’Avila

During the day, the candidate for the presidency of Novo, Felipe D’Avila had no campaign commitments.

At night, the candidate participates in the Pool debate – SBT, CNN Brazil, Estadão, Rádio Eldorado, Revista Veja, Rádio Nova Brazil FM and Portal Terra.

Jair Bolsonaro

PL re-election candidate Jair Bolsonaro rode a motorcycle in Campinas and then held a rally in Largo da Cidade. In his speech, Bolsonaro highlighted government actions such as tax reductions. “I proposed zeroing all federal taxes on diesel, gasoline, alcohol and cooking gas. We were successful,” he said.

In the evening, the candidate participated in the Pool debate – SBT, CNN Brazil, Estadão, Rádio Eldorado, Revista Veja, Rádio Nova Brazil FM and Portal Terra.

Leo Pericles

The candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the UP, Leo Pericles, was at a fair in the city of São Paulo this morning (24), in the Parada XV de Novembro neighborhood, and in the afternoon, he joined supporters on the steps of the Theater Municipal, in protest for not having been invited to participate in the Pool debate – SBT, CNN Brazil, Estadão, Rádio Eldorado, Veja Magazine, Rádio Nova Brazil FM and Portal Terra.

The candidate questioned the absence of black candidates in the debate.

Squid

PT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Lula held a rally in São Paulo today (24). In an act in the south zone of the capital of São Paulo, he defended a regulation that guarantees labor rights to drivers and app delivery people.

“We will have to legalize the profession of these companions who work by bicycle, motorcycle or who work at Uber, being treated as if they were slaves by the owner of the app. If the woman gets sick, she is not entitled to medical treatment, if he falls [de moto], is not entitled to social security. We are going to change that, get ready”.

Sofia Manzano

Candidate Sofia Manzano (PCB) performs tonight (24) a live at the same time as the debate. In her social networks, the candidate informed that, as she was not invited to the debate, she will carry out a react.

“Due to undemocratic rules, Sofia was not invited to participate in the debate, so we will do the live for those who want to know and hear the proposals of a candidate committed to the interests of the working class”, says the candidate on her social networks.

Simone Tebet

MDB presidential candidate Simone Tebet participated in a meeting at the São Paulo Landless Workers Association, in Lapa. There she posed for photos with supporters and addressed those in attendance.

In the morning, she commented on her social networks about another case of political violence. “How long are we going to live in this climate of war? We need peace in Brazil, peace in the elections. Enough fighting!”, wrote the candidate. At the beginning of the night, she participates in a debate, promoted by SBT, CNN, Estadão, Rádio Eldorado, Revista Veja, Rádio Nova Brazil FM and Portal Terra.

Will see

The PSTU presidential candidate, Vera, took a walk this morning through the streets of downtown Fortaleza (CE), accompanied by activists and supporters. She also gave an interview to TV Globo and signed a letter of commitment to combat slave labor and human trafficking, prepared by various entities, such as the National Association of Public Prosecutors and the National Association of Labor Justice Magistrates.

In the afternoon, candidate Vera travels to São Luís (MA), where she participates in a chat at the party’s headquarters.