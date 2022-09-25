Storm Fiona hits coast of Canada, leaving thousands without power

Powerful Storm Fiona hit eastern Canada on Saturday, with hurricane-force winds knocking down trees and power lines, leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without electricity.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the core of the storm, downgraded to Post-Tropical Cyclone Fiona, was now in the Gulf of St. Lawrence after passing through Nova Scotia.

“It was crazy, it looked like the whole roof was going to explode,” said Gary Hatcher, a retiree who lives in Sydney, Nova Scotia, near where the storm hit land.

Fiona, which hit Puerto Rico and other parts of the Caribbean nearly a week ago, made landfall between Canso and Guysborough, Nova Scotia, where the Canadian Hurricane Center said it recorded what may have been the lowest barometric pressure of any storm in reach the land in the country’s history.

“We stayed up all night,” Dave DeBlois said, adding that there was no major damage to his home. “It was a little scary at times, you could feel the house shake.”

About 79% of consumers lost power in Nova Scotia, utilities said. The region also suffered from spotty cell service. Police in the region reported several roads closed.

The storm weakened a little as it headed north. As of 8 a.m. local time, he was in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, about 340 km from Halifax, with maximum winds of 140 km/h and northward, the US Center said.

Experts predicted strong winds, storms and heavy rain. The storm is expected to gradually weaken but maintain hurricane-force winds through Saturday afternoon, the Center said.

Designated a hurricane as it hit the Caribbean islands earlier this week, the storm killed at least eight people and knocked out power to all of Puerto Rico’s 3.3 million people during a heat wave. Nearly a million people were still without power five days later.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday postponed his departure to Japan, where he will attend the funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, to receive information and support the government’s emergency response, the press secretary said, Cecely Roy on Twitter.

The storm could be fiercer than Hurricane Juan in 2003 and Hurricane Dorian in 2019, Canadian Hurricane Center meteorologist Bob Robichaud said Friday.

The country’s two biggest airlines, Air Canada and WestJet, have suspended regional service since Friday.

