Tropical storm advances over Japan

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported today (24) in Tokyo that a tropical storm surging up the coast of the Pacific Ocean turned into a low pressure system early on Saturday.

Between Friday night and today, areas of Shizuoka Prefecture were hit by rain with more than 100 millimeters of precipitation per hour.

The city of Shizuoka recorded a record 404.5 millimeters in 12 hours. This is a higher volume than usual for the entire month of September.

Rainy conditions triggered landslides in various parts of Shizuoka Prefecture. In the city of Kakegawa, a landslide covered a house and caused the death of a resident in his 40s.

heavy rains

Forecasters are predicting extremely heavy rain and thunderstorms in the Kanto-Koshin region and northern Japan later tonight.

For the 24-hour period until 12:00 on Sunday, parts of the Kanto-Koshin region may experience a total rainfall of 100 millimeters, and areas of the Tohoku region may reach 80 millimeters, in addition to 60 millimeters for Hokkaido and the region. from Tokai.

Agency officials are urging residents to remain on alert for the possibility of landslides, flooding in low-lying areas and flooding rivers, as well as high winds, high waves, lightning, tornadoes and gusts of wind.

