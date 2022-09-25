Minister of the TSE prohibits the realization of campaign lives at Alvorada

Minister Benedito Gonçalves of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) prohibited President Jair Bolsonaro, candidate for re-election by the PL, from making lives at Palácio da Alvorada or Palácio do Planalto with pronouncements of electoral content. In his decision, delivered today (24), the minister understood that such broadcasts hurt equality between candidates, since the president used public goods and resources in a campaign live.

“The elements present in the case file are sufficient to conclude, in perfunctory analysis, that access to public goods and services, granted to Jair Messias Bolsonaro by virtue of the position of Head of Government, was used for the benefit of his campaign and candidates by him. supported”, said Gonçalves in his decision.

The TSE’s decision complied with a request from the PDT. In its request, the party stated that Bolsonaro distorted the purpose of the live, which was always made to publicize acts of government, and used the structure of the federal public administration to serve his electoral purposes.

On Wednesday (21), Bolsonaro did a live, escaping his habit of, since 2019, performing a live a week, always on Thursdays. In this broadcast, the reelection candidate said that, with the elections approaching, he would do daily lives and dedicate part of his time to promoting candidates supported by him. On the live on the 21st, he also asked for votes for other candidates.

In addition to banning new lives of an electoral nature in public administration facilities, the minister of the TSE also determined the removal of the live on September 21 from social networks. “It is necessary both to determine the removal of potentially irregular material and to prohibit the conduct from being repeated – especially due to the announcement that the lives can be broadcast daily until the eve of the election”, decided the minister.