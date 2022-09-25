Justice accepts complaint against actor José Dumont

Judge Gisele Guida de Faria, from the 1st Specialized Court in Crimes against Children and Adolescents (Veca), accepted this Friday (23) a complaint from the Public Ministry against actor José Dumont, accused of acquiring, possessing and storing in his computer and on his cell phone photographs and videos containing pornography scenes involving children and adolescents of different ages.

Dumont was caught red-handed on the 15th and had his arrest converted into preventive after undergoing a custody hearing. According to a note released by the police after the arrest, the investigations of the Child and Adolescent Victim Police Department began after a security camera at the condominium where the actor lives caught Dumont abusing a 12-year-old boy, with kisses on the mouth and intimate caresses. .

The boy would be a fan of Dumont, who would have offered financial aid and gifts to the minor. During the execution of the search and seizure warrant, the police found, in the actor’s house, a personal computer and a cell phone with images and videos of sex involving children.

With a 40-year career, José Dumont became known for acting in dozens of plays, films, series and soap operas such as Severe Death and Life, Memories of Prison, The Hour of the Star, kenoma, Narrators of Yahweh, wetland, Terra Nostra, America and Old Chico. In a note released on the day of the arrest, Globo reported that the actor was fired from the cast of the soap opera. all flowersscheduled to debut in October on the broadcaster’s on-demand content app.

“The actor José Dumont was hired as the right work specifically for the soap opera all flowers, to be shown on Globoplay. In view of the reported facts, Globo made the decision to remove him from the soap opera. The suspicion of pedophilia is serious. No abusive and criminal behavior is tolerated by the company, even if it occurs in the personal lives of contractors and third parties that have any relationship with it”.