Corinthians thrash Inter to win the Brazilian Women’s title

Corinthians thrashed Internacional 4-1 on Saturday afternoon (24) at Neo Química Arena, to win the title of the Brazilian Women’s Championship (Serie A1) for the fourth time in its history. In the first leg, in Porto Alegre, Gurias Coloradas and Brabas do Timão were 1-1.

FOUR GOALS, FOUR TITLES! Respect the BRABAS! Brazilian Women's Championship with an audience record and in style!

After the achievements achieved in 2018, 2020 and 2021, Corinthians had the support of its passionate fans to reach the fourth championship. 41,070 people went to the stadium in Itaquera to watch the decision, an audience that represents the new South American record for the sport.

Playing at home, Timão didn’t take long to swing the opponent’s net. In the second minute of the ball rolling, Jaqueline crossed to Gabi Zanotti, who headed it. But the bid ended up being annulled by the referee with the help of VAR (video referee).

Brabas do Timão continued to command the match, but Gurias Coloradas were more efficient in the 13th minute, and opened the scoring with a set piece. Sorriso took advantage of a spare ball after a corner kick to finish.

However, the dominance belonged to Corinthians, who evened the score in the 22nd minute, when Jaqueline received from Yasmim to hit from the right. The turnaround came just before the break, thanks to Diany following a cross from Tamires.

Brabas do Timão started the second half with everything, and extended their lead in the first minute, thanks to Vic Albuquerque. The São Paulo team gave final numbers to the confrontation already at 46 of the second half, with Jhenifer. From then on, the crowd had a party at the Neo Química Arena.