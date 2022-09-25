Cooperation agreement wants to expand the reach of the Qualifica Mulher program

The Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Cristiane Britto, signed this Saturday (24) a cooperation agreement with the Confederation of Trade Associations in Brazil that aims to expand the reach of the Qualifica Mulher program. According to Ana Claudia Badra Cotait, president of the Confederation’s Council of Women Entrepreneurs and Culture, the agreement signed provides for a joint effort between the ministry and the associative network, made up of 2,300 trade associations.

“With the capillarity that we have, we managed to reach the tip of this woman both through Qualifica Mulher and through our network to help start a business. That’s the idea and that’s where the cash for these women comes in, with credit, financial support, education financial support and the support she needs so that she can not only get out of a vulnerable situation in which she lives, but also for her to do what she loves,” he explained.

The partnership, added Ana Claudia, should start operating in about a month. “We are going to set up an entire relationship network and a unique website for this woman to sign up. She will also have the possibility to look for a trade association in her city and we will support her through our network”, she said.

Minister Cristiane Britto recalled that the Qualifica Mulher program helps women break the cycle of violence of which they are victims. “There is no way to talk about entrepreneurship and women’s empowerment without talking about violence prevention. We know that economic autonomy is the great way out for this woman who is in this cycle of violence. , one day, is in this cycle of violence”, he said.

“This confederation has a very large capillarity and already has many courses to train these women. What we want is to give even more capillarity and refer these women who are victims of violence to these courses. take our campaigns to combat violence and make this associative force our voice at the end”, he added.

The president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Daniella Marques, also participated in the signing of the agreement. “This is a joining of forces around this purpose which is to protect and promote women in society so that they have freedom to come and go, economic freedom and freedom to make their choices and fulfill their dreams,” she said.

The program

Qualifica Mulher is a program that promotes the training of women, especially those in situations of social vulnerability. The project aims to form a network of partnerships with federal, state, district and municipal public authorities, private entities and institutions, to promote professional qualification actions, work and entrepreneurship, to generate employment and income for women in situations of social vulnerability. . The objective is to boost the financial autonomy of these women.