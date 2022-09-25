Brazil debuts with victory in the Women’s Volleyball World Cup

Brazil debuted with victory in the Women’s Volleyball World Championship, as it overcame the Czech Republic by 3 sets to 1 (partial 25/20, 25/16, 22/25 and 25/18), this Saturday (24) at Gelredome, in Arnhem (Netherlands).

IT’S WINNER IN THE PREMIERE! 🏐🇧🇷 We got off to a good start in the Women’s World Cup @volleyball. 🇺🇸 3 x 1 🇨🇿

20/25, 16/25 and 25/22 and 18/25 Second has more. Up the 🇦🇷! pic.twitter.com/F3vdqn9nyk — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) September 24, 2022

The highlight of the match was the captain of the Brazilian team, Gabi. The athlete, who defends Vakifbank, from Turkey, added 24 points.

Now, the team led by coach José Roberto Guimarães will face Argentina next Monday (26), from 1:30 pm (Brazilia time).