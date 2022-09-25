BrazilBrazil

Brazil debuts with victory in the Women’s Volleyball World Cup

Brazil debuted with victory in the Women’s Volleyball World Championship, as it overcame the Czech Republic by 3 sets to 1 (partial 25/20, 25/16, 22/25 and 25/18), this Saturday (24) at Gelredome, in Arnhem (Netherlands).

The highlight of the match was the captain of the Brazilian team, Gabi. The athlete, who defends Vakifbank, from Turkey, added 24 points.

Now, the team led by coach José Roberto Guimarães will face Argentina next Monday (26), from 1:30 pm (Brazilia time).



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




