BrazilBrazil

In 24 hours, Brazil records 6,500 new cases and 32 deaths from covid

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 20 mins ago
1 minute read

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has recorded 685,782 deaths from covid-19, according to an epidemiological bulletin released this Saturday (24) by the Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 34,630,994. In 24 hours, 6,567 new cases were recorded. In the same period, 32 deaths from the virus were confirmed.

Also according to the bulletin, 33,802,214 people have recovered from the disease and 142,998 cases are being monitored. Today’s bulletin does not bring updated data from the Federal District, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima and Tocantins, in addition to the deaths in Mato Grosso. southern.

Covid-19 epidemiological bulletin

Covid-19 epidemiological bulletin – Ministry of Health

States

According to available data, São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 6.08 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.87 million) and Paraná (2.74 million). The lowest number of cases is registered in Acre (149.6 thousand). Then appear Roraima (175 thousand) and Amapá (178.2 thousand).

Regarding deaths from the virus, according to the most recent information available, São Paulo has the highest number (174,593), followed by Rio de Janeiro (75,665) and Minas Gerais (63,768). The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (2,029), Amapá (2,163) and Roraima (2,173).

Vaccination

To date, 482.6 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, of which 179.7 million are the first dose and 161.2 million are the second dose. The so-called single dose was administered to 4.9 million people. Another 98.6 million have already received the first booster dose and 33.2 million have been immunized with the second booster dose.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 20 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

TSE details the difference between majority vote and proportional vote

41 mins ago

Gymnastics: Brazil reaches nine World Cup stage finals

1 hour ago

Juventus will have another year in the red after recording record losses

1 hour ago

Serie B: Bahia starts draw with Operário at Fonte Nova

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.