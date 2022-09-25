BrazilBrazil

Gymnastics: Brazil reaches nine World Cup stage finals

The Brazilian team had a great performance, this Saturday (24), in the qualifiers of the Paris (France) stage of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, as it guaranteed its presence in nine finals. The event is being held at Bercy Arena, the sports facility that will host the sport’s events at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Caio Souza shone, as he ranked first in the table vault, sixth in the parallels and seventh in the rings. Another athlete in the jump decision will be Yuri Guimarães, who was also third best on the ground.

The world champion in the pull-up bar Arthur Nory went to the final of the apparatus with the third best score of the day.

The Olympic and world champion Rebeca Andrade was guaranteed in the asymmetrical parallels, with the first place. In the same apparatus Lorrane Oliveira advanced in fourth position. On the ground, Flávia Saraiva was the best of the day to reach the decision.

The finals of the Paris stage of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup are scheduled to start at 8:30 am (Brazilia time) next Sunday (25).



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




