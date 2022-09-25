Juventus will have another year in the red after recording record losses

Serie A top-flight club Juventus said they would end the current financial year in the red after reporting a record annual loss in their first title-free season in a decade.

The financial backdrop coincides with a difficult start to the new season for Italy’s most successful club.

Juventus have won just two of the first seven Serie A games and are in eighth place in the competition. The team also lost the opening two matches of the group stage of the European Champions League.

The Turin team’s net loss rose to €254 million in the 2021/2022 financial year from €209 million a year earlier, with revenue down 7.8% in the 12 months to June.

In contrast, operating costs rose by 7.6% over the same period, Juventus said in a statement on Friday.

Juventus, owned by the Agnelli family, said it continued to suffer from the effects of the new coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic, adding that the 23 million euros generated at the box office for the 2022/2023 season are slightly below the pre-season. pandemic.

Juventus, which raised 400 million euros in a new share sale in December to lessen its debt, said it would perform much better this year because of measures taken to cut costs and improve revenues in the medium term.

“The expected improvement [não é] so much, at this point, as to suggest that we will go from zero to zero for the current financial year,” the club said.

Net financial debt stood at 153 million euros as of June 30, compared to 389 million euros a year earlier.

