Serie B: Bahia starts draw with Operário at Fonte Nova

Bahia got a 2-2 draw with Operário, on Saturday night (24) at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador, for the 31st round of Série B of the Brazilian Championship. The result was important, as it kept the Bahian team close to the vice-leader Grêmio.

With equality in the match played at home, the Bahian tricolor reached 52 points, one less than the Porto Alegre team. The Phantom, on the other hand, remains in a difficult situation in the classification, in 19th position with 31 points.

Operário was close to victory, as he opened the scoring in the 20th minute of the first half with Javier Reina and extended his lead two minutes later thanks to Júnior Brandão. But the home team managed to discount a few minutes before the break with Ricardo Goulart and reached the final draw in stoppage time with Ignacio.

Ituano victory

The winner of Serie B this Saturday was Ituano, who, playing at the Doutor Novelli Junior municipal stadium, beat Brusque 2-0 thanks to goals from Aylon and Brenner.