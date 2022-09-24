BrazilBrazil

Brazil’s rival in the World Cup, Cameroon loses to Uzbekistan in a friendly

Cameroon, which is preparing for the World Cup and which is in Brazil‘s group, was defeated 2-0 by Uzbekistan this Friday (23) in the first of two friendlies in South Korea this month.

Hojimat Erkinov and Oston Urunov scored the goals, one each half, that ensured Uzbekistan’s victory.

Cameroon, which fell in Group G of the Qatar World Cup, alongside Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia, will face South Korea in another friendly in Seoul next Tuesday (27).

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




