Vera says taxation of the super rich will fund nursing floor

The PSTU candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Vera Lúcia Pereira, defended today (23) that the national level of nursing be financed with taxation of the super rich. The candidate stated that, if elected, she will implement progressive taxes on large fortunes to pay for the floor of the category.

“To guarantee the national nursing floor, we defend attacking the profits of the super rich, a progressive taxation on the great fortunes, which would guarantee the application of the floor in the public sector”, highlighted the candidate.

Vera also stated that she was against the participation of private companies in the health sector. “We cannot give in to the pressures of the private sector, health is not a commodity. Therefore, we defend the nationalization of the entire private health network”, she added.

The candidate’s agenda today included leafleting at the Adauto Bezerra School, in Fortaleza; interviews with Rádio Super, the newspaper The time (MG) and the Opera Mundi channel; and participation in a meeting with construction workers and in a plenary session in the auditorium of the Union of Federal Workers in Health, Work, Social Security in the State of Ceará (Sinprece), in the capital of Ceará.