Lula says Brazil needs to go back to being an industrialized country

Presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said today (23), at a press conference, that he will work for Brazil to return to being a country with a strong participation of industry in the economy. The statement was made in Ipatinga (MG), a city located in the so-called Vale do Aço, east of Minas Gerais, a hub for the national steel industry.

“I return to Ipatinga at a time when we are all aware that Brazil needs to go back to being an industrialized country. In the country, which once had an industrial GDP of 30%, today the industry represents less than 11% of GDP”, he pointed out. the candidate.

GDP is the acronym for Gross Domestic Product, which corresponds to the sum of goods and services produced in the country. For Lula, stimulating the development of the industry is important because the sector generates higher quality jobs, with better wages and exports of products with higher added value. The presidential candidate was accompanied by political allies from Minas Gerais. He still participates in a rally in Ipanema Park, on Friday night.

With almost a week to go before the elections, the PT said that he is confident that he will win the presidential elections, regardless of whether it is in the 1st round or not. “I am convinced that we have many conditions to win the elections. It doesn’t matter to me if it will be in the 1st or 2nd round. All the elections I have contested since 1989, I wanted to win in the 1st round. can win on the 2nd turn”.

Lula was also asked whether he trusts election polls, most of which have pointed to his leadership in this year’s presidential race. “I learned not to disbelieve in research. Obviously, you need to know which research is more or less serious. It’s good to be guided by two or three institutes”, he pointed out.

The former president of the Republic, who is seeking a third term, was also asked about confidence in Brazil‘s electoral system, and emphasized that he believes in the seriousness of the country’s Electoral Justice. “If the Electoral Justice and the electronic voting machine had the possibility to do what the current president says, I don’t think a metallurgist would ever have been elected president of the Republic in that country. And never a former prisoner like Dilma Rousseff could have been elected President of the Republic I respect the electronic voting machine and I respect the seriousness [da Justiça Eleitoral]”, he said. The candidate also recalled that Brazil is the democracy in which the electoral results are released more quickly around the world, just a few hours after the end of the election.

To journalists, Lula confirmed that he will not participate in the debate between presidential candidates this Saturday (24). He claimed agenda reasons to cancel his trip to the event, which will be held jointly by the pool of media vehicles formed by the television channels SBT and CNN Brazil, the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo, the magazine Veja, the news portal Terra and the radio Nova Brazil FM.