Tite says Brazil showed balance even with offensive quintet

Coach Tite praised Brazil‘s performance in the 3-0 victory over Ghana, this Friday (23) at the Océane stadium in Le Havre (France), the penultimate match of the Brazilian team before the start of the next World Cup. According to the coach, the Canarinho team showed balance even starting the confrontation with an offensive quintet.

“We will study the use of one formation or another depending on the game. We can vary […]. Remember you commented back there about an offensive team [com um quinteto de ataque formado por Lucas Paquetá, Neymar, Raphinha, Richarlison e Vinícius Júnior]? But it was a balanced team”, declared Tite.

In this formation, a player received special praise from the Brazil commander at the press conference after the match, forward Richarlison, who played like an authentic number 9, scoring two goals: “Rricharlison smells like a goal, he doesn’t want to know, he wants to finish. He wants to go for the goal”.

After the game against Ghana, Brazil will return to the field next Tuesday (27), when it meets Tunisia, in the Parc des Princes, in Paris, from 15:30 (Brazilia time).