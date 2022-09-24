Italy beats and relegates England in the Nations League

England’s sad campaign in the Nations League had a new chapter this Friday (23), when Giacomo Raspadori’s goal in the 23rd minute of the second half secured Italy’s deserved 1-0 victory at home, relegating the timid team. English to Liga B, the second division of the competition, and keeping the Italians in the fight for the first place of Group 3, with eight points, in second place.

There was little to give England fans optimism, with the World Cup in Qatar just two months away, but at least they will still attend the tournament, unlike Italy, which is still trying to make peace with the fact that it will out of his second consecutive world cup.

In a game of few chances at the San Siro Stadium, the hosts were more ambitious and settled the game with a finish from Raspadori.

🇮🇹 The touch and finish from Scraper 🥵🥵🥵#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/OfqvdjrjMy — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) September 23, 2022

England barely managed a shot on goal and was unrecognizable compared to the same team that went 22 games unbeaten until June (not counting the defeat in the penalty shootout in the Euro 2020 final to the same Italy).

The English, who have two points in the bottom of the group, have scored just one goal, from a penalty, in their five games in this edition of the Nations League, which will still have a final match at home against Germany next Monday (26). ).

In the other group match, Germany were surprised at home by Hungary, with a sensational back-heel goal from Adam Szalai. It was the first defeat for coach Hansi Flick, in the penultimate match before the Cup debut in November.

🇭🇺 Hungary edging closer to a place in the finals thanks to Szalai!#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/jYHb49DIdC — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) September 23, 2022

Hungary leads the group with 10 points after 5 matches, and Germany is third with 6.

