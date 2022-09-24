Bolsonaro will appoint anti-abortion ministers to the STF, if re-elected

The candidate for re-election by the PL Jair Bolsonaro said today (23) that, if re-elected, he will choose ministers for the Federal Supreme Court (STF) who are against the legalization of abortion. “We are not going to discuss abortion in Brazil. And don’t forget that whoever is elected president this year nominates two ministers to occupy the Federal Supreme Court next year. In being re-elected, these two who go there will never be in favor of abortion either”, he said, at a rally in Divinópolis (MG).

In 2023, two vacancies will be opened in the STF with the retirement of justices Ricardo Lewandowski and Rosa Weber. It is the prerogative of the President of the Republic to indicate the new names. During his government, Bolsonaro appointed two ministers, Kassio Nunes Marques and André Mendonça.

There is, in the STF, a lawsuit that asks for the decriminalization of abortion. She is stopped under the rapporteur of the minister Rosa Weber, current president of the Court. In Brazil, abortion is allowed in three situations: in case of rape, when the mother’s life is at risk, and if the fetus has anencephaly.

Before the rally, Bolsonaro took a motorcycle ride through the streets of Divinópolis and greeted supporters.

In the afternoon, on the way to Belo Horizonte, the plane carrying the candidate had to go around before landing at Pampulha Airport. Earlier, an aircraft had run over a bird on the runway, preventing further landing operations. Bolsonaro’s advice said that, according to the FAB, the procedure is normal.

In the evening, Bolsonaro participated in a rally in the municipality of Contagem, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte. He recalled the moments lived by the country during the pandemic.

“You know the difficult times we went through in the pandemic. We regret the deaths. We have seen many governors close churches, which are not closed even in times of war. What is best for us is our freedom. I was against the grain of history. He spoke with conviction. I didn’t miss any of my observations. I didn’t close a single trading house in Brazil. I said that schools could not be closed. Children are asymptomatic, just as young people are asymptomatic. They contract and you don’t notice. The danger is the elderly and those who had comorbidity. They almost broke Brazil, seeking to collapse our economy,” Bolsonaro said.

Bolsonaro confirmed, during his speech, that he will participate in the debate between presidential candidates, this Saturday (24), on SBT, and said that he will answer any question he is asked. “The accusations against me continue. Accusing me of everything. We have the truth on our side. On Saturday, we have a debate on SBT. They’ll ask the weirdest questions for me. None will be left without an answer grounded in truth. I hope you ask me the question of real estate. Cowardice for my family, for my mother, now deceased. Lies and slander. I stand for freedom of the press, even though I am attacked,” he said.

