Roger Federer ends his successful tennis career

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer put an end to his victorious career on Friday night (23) in a doubles match alongside Spaniard Rafael Nadal, which ended in a defeat by 4/6, 7/6 (7/2). ) and 9/11 for the North Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in the Laver Cup (team competition), which is being played in London (England).

It’s been a night – and morning – to remember. To the Laver Breaker we go.#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/wEsKOofn6R — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 23, 2022

Despite ending his professional tennis career with a setback, Roger Federer made it clear that this was a very special day. “I am very happy, not sad. It’s really good to be here. Even with all the matches, I didn’t feel nervous. The match was amazing and it’s great to play with Rafa [Nadal] on the same team and have everyone with me”, declared the Swiss.

The decision to end a victorious 24-year career (which includes winning 20 Grand Slam titles) was taken because of a problem in his right knee that no longer allowed Federer to perform at the level he considered ideal.

And, in his last interview as a professional player, Federer made it clear that he always played for the love of the sport, not to achieve success: “I never played to have a successful career, but it was to play tennis and spend time with my friends. It was an amazing hike, and I would do it all over again.”