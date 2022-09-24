With electoral coverage, Agência Brazil’s audience rises 39%

THE Brazil Agency registered 4.8 million users in the month of August, an increase of 39% over the previous month. With the beginning of the electoral campaign, on August 16, the highlights of the month were the coverage of topics related to the 2022 elections, such as the publication of articles on the profile of candidates for the presidency and state governments.

THE Brazil Agency it has already impacted more than 37 million users in 2022. In addition, in August, almost 12,000 sites replicated 40,941 different articles, which generated more than 33 million views on other sites. the website of Brazil Agency accumulates 101 million views in 12 months. On other sites, articles from Brazil Agency had 256.4 million views in the same period. With this, the total views reach 357.59 million.

The measurement is made by the Google Analytics and ABTracker 2.0 tools, which considers the access to the pages of the public news agency of the Brazil Communication Company (EBC).

With the start of the electoral campaign, the Brazil Agency started to monitor, on a daily basis, the agenda activities of all presidential candidates.

“THE Brazil Agency plays an important role in Brazilian journalism. The numbers prove that we are on the right path to inform society about what is news in Brazil and in the world. Now, with the 2022 elections, the work of these professionals becomes even more relevant so that readers know their rights, duties and, mainly, the proposals of those who are running for the election”, said the CEO of EBCGlen Valente.

Click here to check the electoral coverage of Brazil Agency.

For the Director of Journalism at EBC, Sirlei Batista, “this is the result of work that is being built day by day and is carried out by a valuable team”. “The issue of elections arouses the interest of citizens who seek and find reliable and impartial information at Agência Brazil,” he said.