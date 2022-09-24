Hurricane Fiona hits Bermuda, Canada braces for big impact

Hurricane Fiona hit the Atlantic island of Bermuda with heavy rain and winds on Friday as it headed north towards eastern Canada, where it threatens to become one of the most severe storms in the country’s history.

Fiona had already hit a number of Caribbean islands earlier in the week, killing at least eight people and cutting off electricity to virtually all of Puerto Rico’s 3.3 million residents during a sweltering heat wave. Nearly a million customers were without power five days later.

The storm approached Bermuda as a Category 4 hurricane, but declined slightly to a Category 3 as it passed west of the British mainland on Friday. Still, the gusts reached 166 km/h, the Bermuda Weather Service said in a bulletin.

Bermuda Electric Light Co, the island’s sole power supplier, said about 29,000 customers, more than 80% of its base, had no electricity as of Friday morning.

But Michelle Pitcher, deputy director of the Bermuda Weather Service, said the territory appeared to be largely unharmed.

As of Friday afternoon, Hurricane Fiona was about 770 km south of the Canadian city of Halifax, Nova Scotia, east coast of the country, moving north at 56 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 215 km/h, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

The storm was upgraded back to a Category 4 hurricane on Friday, meaning it is capable of causing catastrophic damage.

While it may weaken as it travels north over cooler waters, Fiona is still expected to be a powerful hurricane-force cyclone when it crosses Canada’s Atlantic coast, the US National Hurricane Center said.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.