Angra 1 returns to SIN, after stopping for refueling

The Angra 1 nuclear plant was connected to the National Interconnected System (SIN) at 5:17 am this Thursday (22), after a scheduled stop for refueling. The information was provided by Eletronuclear, the company responsible for the operation and construction of thermonuclear plants in Brazil.

The unit has been off since August 11th and should reach 100% power on Sunday (25th). With the capacity to generate 640 megawatts (MW) of electricity, Angra 1 generates enough energy to supply a city of one million inhabitants. The unit entered commercial operation in 1985.

In a statement, Eletronuclear reported that, during the shutdown, about a third of the nuclear fuel was replaced.

During this period, the plant’s teams also carried out periodic inspection and maintenance activities and several design changes, which need to be carried out with the plant turned off.

