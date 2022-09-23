Anvisa prohibits the sale of pasta contaminated with toxic substance

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) banned this Thursday (22) the marketing, distribution and use of Keishi brand pasta, manufactured by BBBR Indústria e Comércio de Macarrão. The determination is contained in Anvisa’s resolution.

According to the agency, after an inspection carried out in São Paulo, sanitary inspectors discovered that the pasta made between July 25 and August 24 of this year may contain propylene glycol contaminated with ethylene glycol, the same substance found in dog treats that caused intoxication and the death of more than 40 pets in different regions of the country recently.

The contaminated propylene glycol was supplied by the company Tecno Clean Industrial Ltda.

“Anvisa carried out an inspection at BBBR Indústria e Comércio de Macarrão Ltda. and verified that this company acquired and used the contaminated input as an ingredient in the production line of its pasta”, informed the agency.

Keishi is responsible for the production and sale of various types of oriental-style pasta, such as udon, yakisoba, ramen, as well as savory pasta, such as gyoza. The products are also sold in the form of frozen dough.

What to do

According to Anvisa’s determination, companies that have the Keishi brand pasta should not sell or use them. Consumers who have purchased any of these products should not use them either. In both cases, you must contact the company to return the food.

If the consumer does not find the manufacturing date on the product label, he should contact the company to confirm its manufacture. If there is no certainty about this information, the recommendation is not to consume the product.

Ethylene glycol

Ethylene glycol is a highly toxic organic solvent that causes kidney and liver failure when ingested and can lead to death. There is no authorization for the use of this substance in any type of food.

propylene glycol

The food additive propylene glycol is authorized for some foods. However, according to Anvisa, its use is not allowed in the pasta category. Many industries use propylene glycol in refrigeration processes, where there is no direct contact with the food. In these cases, when the substance is used only in the refrigeration process, there is no risk to the consumption of products from companies that have purchased the contaminated input.

Company

So far, Keishi has not commented on Anvisa’s decision. The company’s website went offline a few hours ago. The report tries to contact company representatives to obtain a position.