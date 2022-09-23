BrazilBrazil

Osaka withdraws from match and Bia Haddad advances at Tokyo WTA 500

The Brazilian Bia Haddad guaranteed her presence in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 in Tokyo (Japan) after the Japanese Naomi Osaka withdrew, this Thursday (22), from the second round match after alleging medical problems.

After confirming his withdrawal from the match, the WTA published a message from Osaka thanking everyone for their support: “This was and always will be a special tournament for me and I would have liked to get on the court today, but my body won’t let me. Thank you for all your support this week and see you next year.”

Now, Bia Haddad, currently ranked 16th in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) ranking, will face Russian Veronika Kudermetova for a spot in the semifinals.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




