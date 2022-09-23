TST installs totems to expand access to the Labor Court

The Superior Labor Court (TST) started installing interactive totems today (22) in cities in the interior of the country. The measure will allow citizens to electronically access the services provided by the Labor Court. The first equipment was installed at the city hall of Itaberaí, in Goiás.

With the devices, it will be possible to check the progress of processes, discover the location of the nearest labor court, find out about the rights and duties of workers and obtain tips on health and safety at work.

Channels are also available for complaints and for joining the labor debt reconciliation program.

According to the TST, the equipment will also be installed in Macaíba, in Rio Grande do Norte, and in Serrinha, in Bahia. The totems will be installed in city halls, banks and public agencies.

*With information from TST