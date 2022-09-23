BrazilBrazil

TST installs totems to expand access to the Labor Court

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 21 mins ago
1 minute read

The Superior Labor Court (TST) started installing interactive totems today (22) in cities in the interior of the country. The measure will allow citizens to electronically access the services provided by the Labor Court. The first equipment was installed at the city hall of Itaberaí, in Goiás.

With the devices, it will be possible to check the progress of processes, discover the location of the nearest labor court, find out about the rights and duties of workers and obtain tips on health and safety at work.

Channels are also available for complaints and for joining the labor debt reconciliation program.

According to the TST, the equipment will also be installed in Macaíba, in Rio Grande do Norte, and in Serrinha, in Bahia. The totems will be installed in city halls, banks and public agencies.

*With information from TST

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 21 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Vera says she will eliminate transfers to private sector services

43 mins ago

Bolsonaro: I did not close businesses in the pandemic to avoid unemployment

1 hour ago

Soraya Thronicke says she will build a child’s heart hospital

1 hour ago

Cyrus

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.