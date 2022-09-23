Soraya Thronicke says she will build a child’s heart hospital

The candidate of União Brazil for the presidency of the Republic, Soraya Thronicke, committed today (22) to build the first hospital for the heart of children in the country in São José do Rio Preto (SP). According to the candidate, children with heart disease suffer in the country due to lack of care and treatment.

“We are going to work to build, in Brazil, a reference hospital in heart surgery for children. Let’s take care with love and dedication of the hearts of our little ones, who are the future of the country”, said the candidate on her social networks. The hospital, according to her, will serve patients from all over Latin America.

Soraya Thronicke’s schedule today included interviews with TV Vale’s Panel Livre program, TV Veja, the Genial podcast, and a visit to the Bem-Te-Vi Down Syndrome Service Center in Jundiaí (SP).