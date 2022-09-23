BrazilBrazil

Presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) fulfilled his campaign agenda in Brasília, this Thursday (22). The first appointment was a meeting with EU ambassadors in the morning. The meeting brought together representatives from several countries in the bloc.

After the meeting, which lasted about an hour, the presidential candidate spoke to the press and highlighted that, if elected, he wants to resume what he called the tradition of Brazilian diplomacy. “It is the consideration of those principles of non-intervention in the affairs of other nations, the peaceful solution of conflicts, the self-determination of peoples, towards building an international order based on law, peace and not violence. This is the first group of values ​​that guides the foreign policy of my national development plan”, he explained.

The pedestrian also commented that he will value Brazil‘s participation in economic groups and blocs of which the country is already a part, such as Mercosur and Brics (a group that brings together Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa).

Regarding the war in Ukraine, the presidential candidate criticized Russia’s stance for invading the neighboring country, but considered that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a group that brings together the greatest military powers in the West, led by the United States, should have been expanded to the Russian borders.

“Russia has no right to invade Ukraine. That is the first and unequivocal position. However, towards those other principles, like the peaceful solution of conflicts, comes this second opinion. What for? It’s a question I’m asking and I did to the other ambassadors. Why expand NATO?”, he asked.

After the meeting with ambassadors, Ciro Gomes participated in a meeting for Correio Braziliense newspaper.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




